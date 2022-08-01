Lucy Foley

The Paris Apartment

$29.99 $22.90

Buy Now Review It

At Booktopia

The new murder mystery thriller from the No.1, million-copy bestseller, Lucy Foley Welcome to No.12 rue des Amants A beautiful old apartment block, far from the glittering lights of the Eiffel Tower and the bustling banks of the Seine. Where nothing goes unseen, and everyone has a story to unlock. The watchful concierge The scorned lover The prying journalist The naïve student The unwanted guest There was a murder here last night. A mystery lies behind the door of apartment three. Who holds the key? Industry Reviews ‘Twist follows twist’ Alex Michaelides ‘Cunningly constructed’ Louise Candlish ‘A sinister, twisting masterclass’ Chris Whitaker ‘Will keep you guessing all the way to the end’ Daily Mail ‘Gloriously escapist thrills from an Agatha Christie for the Instagram age’ Guardian ‘Thrilling’ The Times ‘Lucy Foley is really very clever’ Anthony Horowitz ‘A very modern Agatha Christie for the new roaring twenties’ Sarah Pinborough ‘Both a classic whodunnit and a very contemporary psychological thriller that left me guessing right to the end’ Kate Mosse