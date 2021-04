Pineapple Collaborative

The Pantry Set

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pineapple Collaborative

Like mac and cheese; an iconic duo. A perfectly paired bundle of The Olive Oil and The ACV, our flagship (and best-selling!) pantry staples. Our tins have 33.33% more oil than other brands on the market, and The ACV is the be-all and end-all of vinegars (it’s official).