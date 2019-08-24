Crane & Canopy

The Page Blue Comforter

$139.00 $118.00

Buy Now Review It

At Crane & Canopy

Color your cloud 9 with our patterned comforter. Our Blue Page comforter, complete with a whimsical cloud print, adds playful sophistication to any space. It’s also made from 100% long-staple cotton and woven in a luxurious 300-thread-count, so it looks chic and feels oh-so-soft. Our white printed comforter pairs beautifully with our luxury sheets and chic throw pillows. Premium Down Alternative Filling. Cotton shell is made from 100% long staple cotton and woven in a 300-thread-count. Box-stitch construction to allow for uniform warmth distribution. Hypoallergenic Inserts sold separately from Shams. 1" Flange on Shams. Colors: Blue and Soft White. Imported