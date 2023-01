Away

The Packable Sling Bag

$45.00 $29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Away

This Packable Sling Bag will hold your wallet, keys, sunscreen, snacks—basically, anything you need close at hand. With the option to pack it down into a compact zip pouch or expand it and wear it around your waist, this lightweight sling bag can easily be stored in any Away suitcase or bag for added versatility and mobility wherever your travels take you.