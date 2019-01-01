Search
Products fromShop
Everlane

The Packable Backpack

$35.00
At Everlane
This travel-friendly nylon backpack folds into its front pocket, so it fits easily into other bags and luggage. Shiny zippers around the top and front compartment give it a sleek look you can wear from daytime exploring to dinner.
Featured in 2 stories
The 29 Most Wanted Goods This Month
by Elizabeth Buxton
Genius Gift-Solutions For Unusual Occasions
by Elizabeth Buxton