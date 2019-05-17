Realisation Par

The Ozzie

£91.68

The Ozzie dress will work harder for you than anyone else will. This printed silk sundress has been stitched and restitched by us so many times to ensure it fits your body better than a cashmere glove. We wanted a dress that was sexy but didn't make you feel naked whilst staying true to our wear anywhere, anytime aesthetic and we definitely nailed it with the Ozzie. From the gathered shoulder, to the empire waist, all the way down to the floaty skirt, this dress will get you into trouble, in the best possible way.