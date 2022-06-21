Everlane

The Oxford Shirtdress

$100.00

Our shirtdress = instant outfit. The Oxford Shirtdress is made of 100% organic cotton and features a button-down front, pointed collar, and double chest pockets for an effortlessly put-together look. The high-low hem and roomy fit offer extra movement—just in time for warmer days ahead. Now made with 100% organic cotton. Model Model is 5′9″, wearing a size S Materials 100% Organic Cotton, Exclusive of Ornamentation