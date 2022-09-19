Everlane

The Oversized Blazer

$228.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Borrowing from the boys never looked so good. Our Oversized Blazer has a roomy, menswear-inspired shape and modern look—complete with cuff buttons and flap pockets, which add the perfect amount of polish. Plus, it’s made of 100% recycled Italian wool that’s woven on both sides for a visible drape and noticeable warmth. Model Model is 5′7″, wearing a size 2 Materials 68% wool, 28% nylon, 4% other fibers, Body Lining: 100% Recycled Polyester, Sleeve Lining: 100% Polyester.