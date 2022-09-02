Everlane

The Oversized Blazer

$228.00

Borrowing from the boys never looked so good. Our Oversized Blazer has a roomy, menswear-inspired shape and modern look—complete with cuff buttons and flap pockets that add the perfect amount of polish. Plus, it’s made of 100% recycled Italian wool that’s woven with a double face, which gives it a visual drape and tangible warmth. Model Model is 5′8″, wearing a size 0 Materials 63% Italian wool, 37% nylon, Body Lining: 100% Recycled Polyester, Sleeve Lining: 100% Polyester.