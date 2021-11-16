Everlane

The Oversized Alpaca Crew

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Description Our first alpaca sweater. With a cool rib pattern and a crew neckline, the Oversized Alpaca Crew has all the warmth of a cozy winter knit with a plush, airy feel. We love alpaca because it’s less prickly, longer-lasting, and resists pilling. Plus, it’s better for the environment—alpacas are soft-hooved and gentle grazers, which makes them easier on pastures than other herd animals. We’re committed to sourcing the most ethical products across our supply chain. For all animal fibers, we take extra precautions to ensure humane treatment. For more information, check out our sustainability initiatives.