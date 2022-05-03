The Over The Shoulder Tennis Tote

$188.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kule

Behind the Seams We've extended the handles of our signature totes, so now you can actually throw these over your shoulder! It's now an even better tennis bag, fitting your rackets and cover-ups and anything else you need for the big match. Made from 100% cotton canvas in the USA. 100% Cotton Canvas KULE Large Size Tote: 25" Wide x 17" Tall x 7" Deep Handle is 10" in length from top hem to top of handle KULE Brand Taping on Top Hem Spot Clean Only Made in USA