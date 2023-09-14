Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Favorite Daughter
The Otto High-rise Boyfriend Ankle Jeans
$228.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
AG
Ex-boyfriend Ripped Jeans
BUY
$235.00
Nordstrom
Everlane
The Rigid Slouch Jean
BUY
$55.00
$110.00
Everlane
G-Star
Arc 3d Boyfriend Jeans
BUY
$170.00
G-Star
Old Navy
Mid-rise Boyfriend Straight Jeans
BUY
$26.00
$36.99
Old Navy
More from Favorite Daughter
Favorite Daughter
Baseball Cap
BUY
$40.00
Anthropologie
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Pant
BUY
$228.00
Revolve
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants
BUY
$218.00
Nordstrom
Favorite Daughter
Take A Bow Top
BUY
$198.00
Favorite Daughter
More from Jeans
AG
Ex-boyfriend Ripped Jeans
BUY
$235.00
Nordstrom
Everlane
The Rigid Slouch Jean
BUY
$55.00
$110.00
Everlane
Madewell
The Slouchy Boyjean
BUY
$123.99
$138.00
Madewell
G-Star
Arc 3d Boyfriend Jeans
BUY
$170.00
G-Star
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted