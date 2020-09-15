Cal Exotics

The Original Venus Butterfly

$29.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Product Description Women – Wear This Vibrator For Hands-Free Orgasms! The One & Only Original Just Got Better! Before there was the rabbit vibrator, there was the Butterfly vibrator...and there's nothing like wearing an Original Venus Butterfly, alone or with a partner. Your clit will flutter as the Butterfly vibrator nestles and flickers against your mound! • Vibrator measures 3" long and 3" wide • Designed for clitoral and labial stimulation • Powerful egg vibrator • Soft, flexible jelly material • Adjustable straps • Remote control • Vibrator can be used alone or with a partner • Requires 2 AA batteries, sold separately The Butterfly lands perfectly on your errogenous zone thanks to adjustable straps made from soft, durable fabric –– you can even wear it under your clothes. Set the thumbwheel controller with just one hand and get ready to fly with this wild womens sex toy! For the woman who wants stimulation from a vibrator without having to hold on to it, the hands-free experience of the Original Venus Butterfly vibrator is perfect –– and unique. The Butterfly stays in place thanks to soft fabric leg and waist straps. It’s like wearing a G-string or garters with a small personal vibrator attached to the garment. Alone or as a couple, the Original Venus Butterfly vibrator is fun, before and during sex! Besides giving you freedom of movement –– you can even walk around or parade for your lover while wearing the Butterfly as it sends vibrations to your love mound –– this style of sex toy design has caught on because the entire female genital area is stimulated. Your Original Venus Butterfly vibrator is powered by 2 AA batteries (sold separately). Clean up is easy with a warm, damp towel and perhaps a drop of mild soap. Do not immerse this toy in water as it is not a waterproof vibrator. You can also use Adam & Eve toy cleaner.