Tangle Teezer

The Original – Pink Fizz

$12.00

DermStore

The Tangle Teezer Original created a hair care revolution with this easy-to-use, handheld, detangling hair brush. Different than anything else out there, this detangling brush glides through wet and dry hair freeing your strands from knots and tangles without causing any damage to your mane. The secret to its success is the uniquely designed teeth that boost shine and manageability without tugging or pulling. Use in the shower or any time your hair needs to be brushed, this handy hair brush works on all hair types. Key Benefits: Effortlessly glides through hair without causing breakage. Detangles wet and dry hair with tugging or pulling on strands. Doesn't cause pain or tears, making it the perfect detangler hair brush for kids. Ergonomically designed to fit snugly in the palm of your hand. Longer teeth tease hair while shorter teeth smooth. Recipient of multiple awards, including Allure Best of Beauty.