She's Birdie

The Original Personal Safety Alarm

$29.95

Buy Now Review It

When threatened, activate Birdie's LOUD siren and flashing strobe-light to create a diversion and to help deter an attack. Birdie’s modern design is easy-to-use. To activate, remove the top pin. To deactivate, replace it. The alarm can be used multiple times. Batteries are replaceable and last 40 continual minutes. Safety-First! Carry Birdie from day to night––around town, walking your dog, on the trails, across campus, to your car, in the parking lot, on public transportation, when traveling. Birdie empowers women in their everyday lives. It’s the perfect gift to share––with your sisters, daughters, mothers, friends, students, colleagues and elders in your community. Each Birdie alarm is hand-tested and built to last. 5% of She’s Birdie’s profits are donated to our partner organizations that passionately support women’s safety, shelter and health.