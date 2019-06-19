FinalStraw

The Original Multi-use Straw

£35.00 £25.00

Buy Now Review It

Colour:BlackWe get it, £25 might seem like a lot for a straw. Here's the thing: FinalStraw really care about creating a long-lasting, ethically made product. That means higher costs for quality materials and committing to eco-friendly production facilities. The mission is to create less waste in the world, not more. FinalStraw invested in making each straw a product that will truly last you a lifetime. Also, all the import taxes from the US are already paid so you don't have to worry about that.