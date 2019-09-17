OPTP

The Original Mckenzie Lumbar Roll

Trusted and authentic: Original McKenzie Lumbar Roll for back pain relief; the top-selling lumbar cushions and recommended choice of physical therapists, chiropractors, and back pain professionals around the world Superior construction: High-quality, long-lasting foam with non-wrinkle, moisture-wicking, 100% polyester removable cover Versatile use: Can be attached to office chairs, vehicle and plane seats; built-in strap fastens securely to most chair backs or around the waist Professional support: Design ensures proper spine alignment and posture while sitting, providing comfortable back pain relief for the lumbar (low back) region Measures approximately 11" L x 4.75" diameter