Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Cloud Nine
The Original Iron
$339.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Adore Beauty
Need a few alternatives?
L'Oréal Professionnel
Steampod 3.0
BUY
$330.00
Adore Beauty
GHD
Original Iv Hair Straightener
BUY
$195.00
$220.00
Shaver Shop
GHD
Platinum+
BUY
$300.00
$375.00
GHD
Cloud Nine
The Original Iron
BUY
$339.00
Adore Beauty
More from Cloud Nine
Cloud Nine
The Airshot
BUY
$239.00
Adore Beauty
Cloud Nine
The Curling Wand
BUY
$249.00
Adore Beauty
Cloud Nine
The Original Iron
BUY
£159.00
Cloud Nine
Cloud Nine
The Cordless Iron Pro
BUY
£349.00
Cloud Nine Hair
More from Tools
L'Oréal Professionnel
Steampod 3.0
BUY
$330.00
Adore Beauty
GHD
Original Iv Hair Straightener
BUY
$195.00
$220.00
Shaver Shop
GHD
Platinum+
BUY
$300.00
$375.00
GHD
Cloud Nine
The Original Iron
BUY
$339.00
Adore Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted