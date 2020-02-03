Headache Hat

SOOTHING COMPRESSION - Experience instant and long-lasting cooling therapy for migraine headaches, head and neck tension, stress relief and more COMFORTABLE FLEX FIT - Head wrap is made of soft, flexible materials such as cotton, spandex and micro fleece for long hours of comfortable wear and travel, anywhere you go FLEXIBLE DESIGN - Individually wrapped ice cubes move easily to provide instant cooling sensation and to target all the pain points on your head and body VERSATILE USE – Easy to use lightweight band design allows for multiple ways to wear: eye mask, face mask, neck pillow, on the side, back to front and more for full body pain relief MADE IN USA – The patented, flexible wrap includes 24 ice cubes individually wrapped in a thin layer of plastic that won’t melt onto your skin. Includes freezer storage bag for convenient chilling