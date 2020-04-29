Cheese of The Month Club

The Original Gourmet Cheese Club

$38.95

Buy Now Review It

At Cheese of The Month Club

Your membership includes: Three approx. ½ lb. Artisan Cheeses, a variety of traditionally made, farmhouse cheeses from around the world every month. You'll get hand-cut selections that have been carefully tended and aged. Our Monthly Newsletter with detailed tasting notes, cheese profiles, cheesemaker histories, and serving suggestions. No auto-renewal when you choose a fixed-duration between 2-12 shipments.