Everlane

The Original Cheeky Jean

$78.00 $39.00

At Everlane

Emily, 5'7" size 0 wearing size 24 Ankle Straight fit. Cropped at the ankle. Sits at high waist. Rise: 11”. Inseam: 26.5”. Leg opening: 14” (size 28).Women at our office like to wear them two ways: one size down for a tighter fit in the seat, or in their true size for a more relaxed fit. Comfort stretch: 98% cotton, 2% elastane. This premium 11 oz Japanese denim has an authentic feel with a touch of stretch.Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low. Zipper fly Made in Bien Hoa, VietnamSee the factory Safer For The Environment: Our denim factory partner recycles 98% of their water using reverse osmosis filtration and keeps byproducts out of the environment by mixing them with concrete to create building materials.Reduced CO2 Emissions: The LEED-certified factory that makes our denim uses renewable energy and air drying to reduce its CO2 emissions by 80%. Questions about fit? Contact us