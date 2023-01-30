Bedshelfie

The Original Bedside Shelf

$46.99 $39.99

Deep Cupholder - our bedside shelf for bed featuring a cupholder wide enough to accommodate a soda can and deep enough where you won't knock your drink over in the middle of the night - an amenity particularly essential for a well-considered, attached bunk bed shelf side table for top bunk or loft essentials trays table and shelves No-Tool Install: We're not a fan of spending hours with instructional manuals, we believe carefully considered design ought to be intuitive so you can get up and running and using your Bed Shelfie caddy tray - also recommended by Business Insider as an essential for College Dorm Room Clip On Nightstand and Bunk Bed Shelf for Top Bunk and Kids Nightstand for Bedroom Built to Last for a Lifetime (really!): We believe in everything we do and stand behind all of our BedShelfies with no-nonsense customer service that’s available for the life of your BedShelfie