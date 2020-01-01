Beautyblender

The Original Beautyblender®

An edgeless, non-disposable, high-definition cosmetic sponge applicator.What it does:The unique shape and exclusive material available only with beautyblender® ensures impeccable, streak-free application with minimum product waste. Use it with foundations, powders, and any other complexion product. Now, the award-winning makeup sponge is available in a fun, limited-edition canisterfit for any beauty queen.What else you need to know:Beautyblenders unique material is aqua-activated™. When wet, it expands to about twice its size and becomes super soft to create an even, smooth blend and bounce, returning to its original size when it air dries. Beautyblender has chosen to use non-toxic, water-soluble dyes. For this reason, your beautyblender may shed dye for the first couple of washessimilar to a pair of blue jeans. Once you squeeze the water out of the beautyblender, the excess dye is removed as well. The dye does not transfer to the skin. Beautyblenders are hand-finished in the USA.This product is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner.