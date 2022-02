Rise & Fall

The Organic Wool Pillow

£38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rise & Fall

The ultimate pillow for a great night’s sleep. Organic Wool is hypo-allergenic, temperature regulating, 100% natural and put simply, the stuff of dreams. The perfect, natural alternative for those who are allergic to down, and the shell is made with organic cotton. Word of warning: there will be a pillow fight unless everyone in the bed has their own.