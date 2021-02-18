Everlane

The Organic Cotton Waffle Henley

$38.00

Description Our take on the classic henley thermal, with modern military-inspired details. Made of our organic cotton waffle-knit fabric sourced from Portugal, the Organic Cotton Henley Waffle Tee has a three-button neckline, ribbed cuffs, and overlock stitch hems. Because of its boxier cut, it looks just as great untucked as it does tucked in—as a base layer or on its own. This tee is certified organic—from seed to shirt. The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification takes over a year to account for every step of production—from the processing of certified organic fiber into yarn, to the dyehouses, mills, factories, and printers.