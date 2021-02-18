Everlane

The Organic Cotton Turtleneck Waffle Tee

$38.00

The look of your favorite sweater meets the feel of a cozy, classic thermal. Made of our organic cotton waffle-knit fabric sourced from Portugal, the Organic Cotton Turtleneck Waffle Tee has a ribbed neckline, a shirttail hem, and a slim, feminine fit. Wear it on its own indoors or layer under a jacket when you venture outside—either way, you can’t go wrong. This tee is certified organic—from seed to shirt. The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification takes over a year to account for every step of production—from the processing of certified organic fiber into yarn, to the dyehouses, mills, factories, and printers.