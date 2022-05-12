Everlane

The Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Made of super-soft cotton, the Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank features a high neck and back, and a slight curve at the shoulders, which makes it extra flattering. If there’s one thing the ’90s got right, it’s the basics. This tank top is certified organic from seed to shirt. The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification takes over a year to account for every step of production—from the processing of certified organic fiber into yarn, to the dyehouses, mills, factories, and printers.