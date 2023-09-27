Everlane

The Organic Canvas Weekender

$110.00 $66.00

Your new carry-all for every occasion. Despite its name, this essential carry-all is made for more than just weekends. Pragmatically oversized, but with a neat silhouette, The Organic Canvas Weekender features a spacious main compartment with a secure metal zipper, and a small internal zippered pocket for all your easy-to-grab essentials. It’s made with 100% organic cotton heavyweight canvas for durability and structure. Organic cotton uses crop rotation, cover crops, and organic fertilizers instead of toxic chemical fertilizers or pesticides—which means cleaner water, lower water usage, lower pesticide use, healthier soil, and a safer working environment for cotton farmers, compared to conventional cotton.