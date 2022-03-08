The Ordinary

Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

$6.50

Niacinamide, also known as Vitamin B3, is a well-studied active ingredient that is renowned for its multiple benefits on the skin. It contributes to supporting the production of components that play a central role in the structural and functional integrity of the skin. This formula incorporates a high 10% concentration of Niacinamide, as well as a 1% concentration of Zinc to balance visible aspects of sebum activity, thereby reducing the appearance of textural irregularities, enlarged pores and visible shine. Note: Niacinamide is not a treatment for Acne. For persistent Acne-related conditions, we recommend consulting a Physician.