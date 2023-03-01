United States
The Ordinary
The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + Phytoceramidesnatural Moisturizing Factors + Phytoceramides
$22.50
At The Ordinary
Natural Moisturizing Factors + PhytoCeramides is our most nourishing moisturizer, formulated with nearly four times more moisturizing emollients and two times more humectants than our Natural Moisturising Factors + HA. This rich and replenishing cream immediately boosts skin hydration by 68%,* helps strengthen the skin barrier, and offers all-day hydration, making it ideal for dry skin. It offers a triple-action approach to targeting dryness with the inclusion of skin-identical Natural Moisturizing Factors, PhytoCeramides and skin lipids. The inclusion of plant-derived PhytoCeramides help to improve the look of skin quality, for a fresher, more plumped appearance. *Clinical testing on 30 people after single application.
