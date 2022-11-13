The Ordinary

The Ordinary Deciem is known for its treatments, serums, and acids. The brand tends to stay away from the traditional three-step cleanse, tone, moisturise skincare routine. However, Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA is a nod to traditional skincare that incorporates the same high-performance, no-frills approachof The Ordinary. This moisturiser uses a blend of hydrating ingredients to help nourish dehydrated and dry skin for both instant and long-term hydration. Key benefits of The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA 30mL Contains ingredients that occur naturally in the skin, such as Hyaluronic Acid and Amino Acids Lightweight moisturiser for dry and dehydrated skin Delivers instant and long-term hydration Oil-free Non-comedogenic 30 ml What are the key ingredients in The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA 30mL? The key ingredients in this moisturiser are all hydration boosters that occur naturally in the skin. These include a cocktail of Amino Acids, Glycerin, Hyaluronic Acid, Sodium PCA, Ceramide Precursors, Urea, Essential Fatty Acids, Saccharides, Sterols, and Triglycerides. How do the key ingredients work together? The ingredients in The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA are all naturally occurring and work to supplement deficiencies in dry and dehydrated skin. When applied to the skin, they help to repair and strengthen the skin barrier whilst locking in hydrating instantly and for the long term. How to use The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA This lightweight moisturiser should be the last step of any skincare routine in the morning and evening. It should be used after any oils, serums, and treatments, and before a makeup primer or SPF is applied. Who is The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA suitable for? The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA is best used on dry or dehydrated skin. The lightweight and non-comedogenic formulation can also be used on skin that is both on the oily side and dehydrated. For those with extremely dry skin, this serum should be used alongside an additional hydration treatment, such as The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5. Is The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA comedogenic? This lightweight moisturiser is both oil-free and noncomedogenic, so it will not block congested skin. To learn more about how to navigate this brand, click here to read our skincare guide on The Ordinary. We suggest this product be used within 12 months after opening.