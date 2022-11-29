The Ordinary

Multi-peptide Serum For Hair Density

Introducing the first hair product by The Ordinary, the Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density! This concentrated serum strives to deliver fuller, denser, healthier and thicker locks by deeply penetrating the scalp to encourage circulation and promote healthy hair follicles. Made with a cocktail of potent natural extracts, peptide complexes and caffeine powder, this lightweight hair serum has an emollient base to ensure efficient penetration. Features and benefits of The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density 60ml: Supports hair health Promotes thicker, denser, fuller hair Created with unique advanced technology Promotes circulation and healthy hair follicles Ultra-lightweight, emollient base for maximum absorption Use once daily, in the evening preferably Suitable for all hair types 60ml What are the key ingredients in The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density? Technologies present in this formula include: REDENSYL™ complex (with Larix Europaea Wood Extract and Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract), Procapil™ peptide complex (with Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1), CAPIXYL™ peptide complex (with Acetyl Tetrapeptide-3 and Trifolium Pratense Flower Extract), BAICAPIL™ complex (with Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Triticum Vulgare Germ Extract and Glycine Soja Germ Extract), AnaGain™ (Pisum Sativum Extract) High-Solubility Caffeine (1% net Caffeine by weight). How do I use The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density? Apply a few drops or as needed once daily, ideally at bedtime, to clean, dry scalp. Massage into scalp thoroughly. This formula is a leave on/in treatment. Do not wash hair or scalp after application. All of our products are filled/measured by weight/volume so the product is correctly filled to 30 ml. The packaging does not accurately reflect the size of the fill. However, this is intentional as some air must be allowed at the top for the product to actually close.