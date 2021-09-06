The Ordinary

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% Serum

Dehydrated and dry skin can feel uncomfortable and display signs of ageing earlier. Proper hydration can make a massive difference in the look and feel of your complexion. The Ordinary has developed one of the best Hyaluronic Acid treatments for an instant hydration boost and easy absorption. Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 has quickly become one of the brand’s most-loved products. Because it benefits all skin types, this serum is a must-have in anyone’s skincare cabinet. Key benefits of The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Instant hydration for skin Suitable for all skin types, including oily skin, due to its easy absorption and weightless texture Enriched with Vitamin B5 to boost surface hydration Uses multiple molecular weights of Hyaluronic Acid for multi-depth hydration Non-comedogenic formulation 30ml What is Hyaluronic Acid? Hyaluronic Acid is a molecule that naturally occurs in the body and is known for its incredible water-retention properties. One single molecule can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. When applied as part of a skincare routine, Hyaluronic Acid provides instant hydration to plump and nourish the skin. How does The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 work? The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 is a water-based formula that blends three different weights of Hyaluronic Acid with a Hyaluronic Acid Crosspolymer to provide multi-depth hydration. This means the serum not only helps to hydrate the deeper layers of the skin but also locks in existing moisture and absorbs easily into the skin. This product is enriched with additional Vitamin B5, which boosts surface hydration and supports the work of the Hyaluronic Acid. Who should use The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5? Due to its lightweight texture, this Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin B5 serum can be beneficial for all skin types, even those with oily but dehydrated skin. This serum from The Ordinary suits anyone who is looking to plump their dry, dehydrated, or damaged complexion. What is Vitamin B5, and how does it work with Hyaluronic Acid? Vitamin B5, otherwise known as Pantothenic Acid, is a naturally occurring vitamin that helps to increase the surface hydration levels of the skin. It works as a natural moisturiser, allowing the skin to easily absorb moisture from the air, keeping your face soft and hydrated. Vitamin B5 works extremely well at supporting the work of Hyaluronic Acid. This vitamin allows the acid to penetrate and moisturise the deeper layers of the skin, ensuring full-thickness hydration. The combination of the two ingredients makes this serum from The Ordinary one of the best moisture-boosting products available. Is The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 good for acne? Whilst the Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid serum has not been developed specifically to treat or heal acne, it will help hydrate skin during or after a breakout. Is The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 good for scars/pigmentation? The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 does not treat scarring and pigmentation when used alone. However, it will support a routine to reduce scarring over time and help to plump up the skin for a healthier look and feel. Is The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 good for rosacea? The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 is excellent for helping to hydrate and repair rosacea-prone skin. Is The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 comedogenic? The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 is non-comedogenic. Is The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 good for wrinkles? Dehydration and dryness can emphasise the look and depth of fine lines and wrinkles. By using The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, you can make your complexion look plumper and minimise the appearance of facial lines. Whilst this serum will not reverse the signs of premature ageing, it works well in conjunction with other anti-ageing products and helps to rehydrate skin as it becomes older and drier. All of our products are filled/measured by weight/volume so the product is correctly filled to 30 ml. The packaging does not accurately reflect the size of the fill. However, this is intentional as some air must be allowed at the top for the product to actually close.