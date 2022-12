The Ordinary

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum

$7.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Summary Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Vegan Clean Ingredients Cruelty Free Sustainable Packaging Brand Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 from The Ordinary is a lightweight water-based serum formulated with a combination of low, medium, and high molecular-weight hyaluronic acid, and a hyaluronic acid crosspolymer for multi-depth hydration.