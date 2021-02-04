The Ordinary

Making waves across the industry, The Ordinary Concealer has a high-coverage, fluid formula that instantly obscures the look of imperfections. The concealer takes care to lend a real skin finish, tapping into that natural, less-is-more feel. Built with a high-spreadability suspension system, the formula both applies and blends like a dream. Colour pigments resist gathering in fine lines for a smooth complexion that appears fresher for longer. The vegan concealer expertly disguises dark circles or tell-tale blemishes with crease-resistant wear. Equipped with a thin nozzle applicator, expect nothing but precise, seamless coverage. Available in an impressive 21 shade range, the concealer hues are split into four categories to ensure a versatile collection for all skin types. It’s never been easier to source your perfect match: 1 is for lighter tones, 2 for medium, 3 for dark/deep and 4 for deeper tones. Within these categories, the shades are then divided by a digit from 0-4 to specify the depth of the pigment. Finally, shades will feature a letter to indicate the undertone: P (Pink) and R (Red) are cool, whereas N (Neutral) and Y (Yellow) are warm. Please note: the concealers are formulated to be slightly lighter than the brand’s serum/foundation range.