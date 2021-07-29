The Ordinary

Ascorbic Acid 8% + Alpha Arbutin 2%



This formula combines two of the most powerful brightening agents in skincare: pure Vitamin C and Alpha Arbutin, both solubilized in a completely water-free formula for ideal stability. Vitamin C is an effective antioxidant that brightens the skin tone and reduces signs of aging. Alpha Arbutin is a highly-purified biosynthetic active ingredient that reduces the look of dark spots and uneven skin tone. Notes: Vitamin C and Alpha Arbutin are less stable in formulations that contain water and use of them combined in formulations containing water is highly discouraged. This formulation is a water-free, stable solution, and may feel slightly "oily" for a few seconds after application, despite the fact that it is completely free of oil. The Ordinary's portfolio of Vitamin C includes the following formulations: Vitamin C Suspension 30% in Silicone Vitamin C Suspension 23% + HA Spheres 2% Ascorbyl Glucoside Solution 12% Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate Solution 20% in Vitamin F Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate 10% Ascorbic Acid 8% + Alpha Arbutin 2% Ethylated Ascorbic Acid 15% Solution 100% L-Ascorbic Acid Powder Topical Vitamin C offers a wide array of benefits to the skin. However, many forms of Vitamin C and many more formulations of Vitamin C are available commercially with a potential to confuse the audience. We have developed a guide that offers guidance on the formulations of Vitamin C offered under The Ordinary range. It also offers education on Vitamin C itself and on the differences between formulations of Vitamin C at large. Review our quides to Vitamin C products