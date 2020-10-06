Summersalt

From the gym to the grocery store, own your day in our On-The-Go shorts. This moisture-wicking, lightweight pair is crafted with sleek side slits at the hem that allow for additional mobility (runners and HIIT fans, you’ll love this detail,) and pockets on the side seams. Crafted from recycled materials, these shorts are as good for the earth as they are for your wardrobe. Pair them with our On-The-Go jacket for your on-the-go life. COMPOSITION: 91% recycled polyester, 9% elastane SUSTAINABLE: Our recycled polyester is made from recycled plastic bottles and is certified using the Global Recycled Standard. Each pair of shorts is made up of 6 plastic (16.9 oz.) water bottles. MOISTURE-WICKING: Fabric wicks moisture away from the body for a dry fit. POCKETS: Two side seam pockets. SIDE SLITS: Side slits at the hem serve allow for additional mobility, making this pair great for running or a HIIT workout. EASY CARE: Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry.