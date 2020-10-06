Summersalt

The On-the-go Pant

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Summersalt

Work in them. Exercise in them. Netflix in them. These pants are the perfect fit for wherever the day takes you. Enjoy the comfort of moisture-wicking fabric and 4-way stretch for a flexible fit. Feel good in more ways than one when you wear this pair—each one is crafted with materials made from recycled plastic bottles, so you’re doing some good for the world every time you slip them on. COMPOSITION: 91% recycled polyester, 9% elastane SUSTAINABLE: Our recycled polyester is made from recycled plastic bottles and is certified using the Global Recycled Standard. Each pant is made up of 12 plastic (16.9 oz.) water bottles. MOISTURE-WICKING: Fabric wicks moisture away from the body for a dry fit. POCKETS: Two side pockets to hold your essentials. EASY CARE: Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry.