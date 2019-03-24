Overstock

The Old Art Studio Mid Century Geometric 16 Wallpaper

$104.30

Buy Now Review It

At Overstock.com

Banish those beige walls and create that statement space you have always dreamed of with the Deny Designs wallpaper. The peel and stick design is easy to install and remove and leaves no sticky residue, making it ideal for accent walls, flat surfaces and permanent and temporary installations. Each panel features a vibrant repeating pattern. Available in three floor-to-ceiling sizes and printed with a matte finish and texture, your space will never look better!