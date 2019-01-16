Alamar Cosmetics

The Ojitos Brush Trio Vol. 2

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Alamar Cosmetics

Introducing the Ojitos Brush Trio! (Oh-Hee-Tos) We designed this trio to perfectly complement our Reina Del Caribe palette. Made with 100% synthetic fibers, our brushes are extremely soft, durable, and essential! Named after our founders abuela, the fabulous señora Olga Herminia Ojito. Ojito is Spanish for "eye" so we knew we had to name this brush set the "Ojitos Brush Trio" in honor of the original jefa. Lemme upgrade ya! Ojitos Brush Trio Vol. 2 Our stiff pointer brush works for precise application on the lower lash line as well as allowing for saturated color pay off on the inner corners and brow bone. Our fluffy blender 2.0 is the key to any eye look. It offers a more dense application than our original blender and applies more pressure into the crease. Use this brush to pack on your mattes and then buff away to seamlessly blend. Our wide blender brush is perfect for buffing concealer, primer, or glitter glues all over the eye before shadow application. It's wide and dense bristles diffuse creams and metallics beautifully. All three brushes are sold together because soul sisters should not be separated! Make sure you pick up two Ojito Vol. 2 Brush Trios; one for you, one for abuela. No animals were harmed/used in the making or testing of any of our products, including this eye trio.