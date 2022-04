Crown Affair

The Oil

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A mix of traditional and modern Japanese ingredients, this formula features smoothing tsubaki seed oil and hydrating meadowfoam seed oil to de-frizz and naturally protect hair from heat. Made with just five ingredients, it took chemists two years to develop this fast-absorbing oil that imparts instant shine while taming split-ends and flyaways.