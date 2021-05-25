Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Crown Affair
The Oil
$40.00
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Violet Grey
A clear, lightweight oil for smooth, hydrated hair.
Need a few alternatives?
Crazy Color
Sapphire Hair Dye
BUY
£3.95
£5.50
Just My Look
Color Wow
Money Masque
BUY
£38.50
Color Wow
Virtue
Topical Scalp Supplement
BUY
$43.20
$54.00
Violet Grey
Silke London
The Kate Hair Wrap
BUY
£50.00
Silke London
More from Crown Affair
Crown Affair
The Comb No. 001
BUY
$36.00
Violet Grey
Crown Affair
The Brush No. 001
BUY
$62.00
Crown Affair
Crown Affair
The Comb No. 001
BUY
$36.00
Violet Grey
Crown Affair
Crown Affair The Brush No. 001
BUY
$62.00
Crown Affair
More from Hair Care
Crazy Color
Sapphire Hair Dye
BUY
£3.95
£5.50
Just My Look
Undone by George Northwood
Unpolluted Shampoo
BUY
£18.00
Boots
Color Wow
Money Masque
BUY
£38.50
Color Wow
Virtue
Topical Scalp Supplement
BUY
$43.20
$54.00
Violet Grey
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted