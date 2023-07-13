LEUCHTTURM1917

The Official Bullet Journal Edition 2

$27.95

Buy Now Review It

Built for BuJo: Edition 2 is packed with BuJo specific features including a Bullet Key, Index, and Future Log. The BuJo pocket guide is also included which features lots of new information and visual examples; a great resource for new and experience bullet journalists. Bonus - it fits into the back pocket of the notebook and serves as a ruler Smart Grid & Grid Guide: Each of our 204 numbered pages features a dot-grid designed to perfectly balance various layouts with or without borders. Subtle markers help to quickly divide up the grid and display page status. Easily accessible right in front cover, the guide will help you quickly layout your pages. Room to breathe: Our pages feature slightly larger margins to frame your content, and make it pop. It also lends itself to lettering titles in either vertical or horizontal orientations. More than meets the eye: Our new revolutionary sustainably-sourced 120 GSM paper was specifically engineered to be the best canvas for your thoughts, no matter how you choose to express them. Sticker Sheet: Quickly set up your Monthly Logs with the date-related stickers. Stick the metallic dots and bolts next to things you want to stay mindful of, both in and outside of your notebook.