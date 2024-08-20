Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Everlane
The Off-duty Short
$58.00
$41.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Everlane
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
Lyocell Pleated Bermuda Shorts
BUY
£45.99
Mango
Everlane
The Off-duty Short
BUY
$41.00
$58.00
Everlane
Reformation
Raye Mid Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts
BUY
£89.60
£128.00
Reformation
free-est
Coastal Classy Set
BUY
£88.00
Free People
More from Everlane
Everlane
The Utility Barrel Jean
BUY
$118.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Utility Curve Pant
BUY
$110.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Utility Straight-leg Pant
BUY
$98.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Utility Wide-leg Pant
BUY
$110.00
Everlane
More from Shorts
Mango
Lyocell Pleated Bermuda Shorts
BUY
£45.99
Mango
Everlane
The Off-duty Short
BUY
$41.00
$58.00
Everlane
Reformation
Raye Mid Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts
BUY
£89.60
£128.00
Reformation
free-est
Coastal Classy Set
BUY
£88.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted