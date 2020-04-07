Up Dog Toys

The Odin Treat Puzzle Toy

$22.77

Dimensions: 3.6 x 3.3 x 3.8'. Larger than a tennis ball, smaller than a softball Smart dog toy - used for playing and giving treats, can hold up to 1 cup of food Has side holes and flaps for insertion of various-sized dog treats Modular design can enable the combination of 2 or more toys Material: Rubber (Not meant to be a chew toy, not meant to be forced open) Product Description Make food even more interesting to your dog by giving them The Odin filled with treats. They'll work off their energy rolling and tossing it around and get rewarded for their effort. Reward your dog while giving them the physical and mental stimulation No need to toss around a ball, just fill The Odin with treats and watch your dog have fun figuring out how to get the treats out. Faceted design makes the toy perform and look better than other treat toys out there The unique geometric shape keeps The Odin from rolling around as much as