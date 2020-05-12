United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Summersalt x Tanya Taylor
The Oasis
$125.00
At Summersalt
The Details This little number is a beaut of a suit. Its adjustable straps and waist-defining belt make it universally flattering, and the contrasting pops of color make this timeless silhouette into a stand-out style. The Fit Boob Support: Built-in soft cups for extra coverage Butt Coverage: C Coverage: Our fullest coverage Compression: Our signature fabric and construction makes for the perfect, secure fit Composition: 78% recycled polyamide, 22% elastane Fit tip: Swimwear should fit snug when dry