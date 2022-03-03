United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Lo & Sons
The O.g. 2
$378.00$283.50
At Lo & Sons
Suitcase Handle Sleeve A pass-through sleeve slides onto most bags for fuss-free travel. An external laptop compartment means no more rifling through your bag at TSA. The O.G. 2 is sized perfectly to fit underneath most standard airplane seats. Laptop Compartment A dedicated padded laptop compartment that fits up to 13" laptops. Tons of Pockets A pocket for tablet or work documents, front pockets for easy-to-access to essentials, a side pocket for carrying an extra pair of shoes, and even a long leash for extra convenient access to your keys.