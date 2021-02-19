Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Lo & Sons
The O.g. 1
$350.00
$87.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Lo & Sons
Need a few alternatives?
Hoxis
Soft Pu Leather Small Tote
BUY
$17.90
Amazon
Loewe
Ken Price Collection Puzzle Easter Island Small Bag
BUY
$3112.00
24 Sevres
& Other Stories
Padded Leather Crossbody Bag
BUY
£100.00
£125.00
& Other Stories
Staud
Felix Leather Top Handle Bag
BUY
$148.23
$295.00
Nordstrom
More from Lo & Sons
Lo & Sons
The Cambridge
BUY
$74.40
$248.00
Lo & Sons
Lo & Sons
The Brookline
BUY
$87.50
$250.00
Lo & Sons
Lo & Sons
The Hanover 2
BUY
$95.20
$238.00
Lo & Sons
Lo & Sons
Smartphone Wristlet
BUY
$38.00
$95.00
Lo & Sons
More from Top Handle
Hoxis
Soft Pu Leather Small Tote
BUY
$17.90
Amazon
Loewe
Ken Price Collection Puzzle Easter Island Small Bag
BUY
$3112.00
24 Sevres
& Other Stories
Padded Leather Crossbody Bag
BUY
£100.00
£125.00
& Other Stories
Staud
Felix Leather Top Handle Bag
BUY
$148.23
$295.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted