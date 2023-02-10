The North Face

Venture 2 Waterproof Hooded Rain Jacket

$98.95 $69.00

Recycled Polyester Made in the USA or Imported RAINY ADVENTURES. Made with waterproof, breathable DryVent 2.5L fabric, the Women's Venture 2 Jacket has the durability and features to keep you protected during backcountry storms. PREMIUM FABRIC. Made from 100% recycled materials with DryVent performance tech and coated with a Durable Water-Repellent (DWR) Finish, this waterproof, windproof and breathable rain jacket delivers cozy comfort for casual nights or adventure days. STANDARD FIT. With a flattering shape and ample mobility through the chest and shoulders, this pullover fits true-to-size for easy, comfortable movement and can be worn over mid-layers. OUTDOOR VERSATILITY. Never Stop Exploring with thoughtful features that help you go further — this jacket creates a compact storage pouch by packing into its own secure-zip hand pockets while the adjustable hood protects you from the elements. EXPLORATION WITHOUT COMPROMISE. Easily find our most sustainable products with this badge. To qualify, apparel, equipment and accessories must be made with 75% or greater recycled, regenerative and/or responsibly sourced renewable materials by weight.