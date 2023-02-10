The North Face

Thermoball Insulated Traction Mule V Shoe

$58.95

Made in USA or Imported Rubber sole FORM MEETS FUNCTION. The Women's ThermoBall Traction V Mules combine ThermoBall Eco insulation with high-traction rubber outsoles to make slip-ons that are ideal for base camp, après ski or shuffling out to grab the morning paper. WATER-RESISTANT DURABILITY. Made with a 100%-recycled ripstop upper and finished with a Durable-Water Repellent (DWR), these highly durable winter shoes are water-resistant and warm. SUPERIOR INSULATION. Take on the cold with superior warmth and recycled materials. Thermoball Eco uses small, round synthetic fiber clusters that closely mimic the way down insulates: trapping heat within small air pockets for warmth retention. RECYCLED OUTSOLE. Move around confidently and with a clear conscience thanks to a 20%-recycled rubber outsole with supreme traction. From base camp to peak, you'll love the ability to stay grounded and maintain traction. TAKE ON THE DAY. An essential closet staple, this shoe is a go-to classic anytime. Enjoy a comfortable fleece collar lining and a collapsible heel with elastic side panels for easy on/off. Proudly wear these as a badge of exploration with The North Face.